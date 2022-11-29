TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 38. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.