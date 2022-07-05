TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 107. West wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. WEDNESDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%. THURSDAY: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

