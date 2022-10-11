TODAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 1 p.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 66. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 54. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Ashford property listed on online auction site
- Possible human remains discovered in Clinton County landfill
- AP Iowa High School Football Rankings Week 7
- Storm win Battle of the Blue with thrilling last second touchdown pass
- Nestle Purina’s celebrates $156 million expansion
- Skyline hires executive director
- Immanuel Lutheran congregants gift closing church's funds
- AP Illinois High School Football Rankings Week 7
- Two teens seriously hurt in crash
- AP Iowa High School Football Rankings through week 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.