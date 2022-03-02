TODAY: A slight chance of snow between 9 a.m. and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. East wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. SATURDAY: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers, mainly before midnight. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

