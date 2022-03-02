TODAY: A slight chance of snow between 9 a.m. and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. East wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. SATURDAY: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers, mainly before midnight. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Charles William Stoltenberg, age 85 of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at his home. Funeral services are being scheduled for later next week. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Lloyd "Skip" Bousman age 81 of Clinton, died Wednesday Mar. 2, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center, Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home, Clinton.
Most Popular
Articles
- First Central State Bank announces promotions
- Schools in Eldon to move to 4-day school week next year
- EAGER TO EXHIBIT: Clinton artist's 'The Grove' springs up this summer
- Gilbert’s record game boosts Sabers past Xavier 82-75
- Fulton's historic season ends in OT in regional semifinal
- STATE BOUND: DeWitt clinches state berth with 47-37 win over Solon
- Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
- Rebels fall 74-43 to unbeaten Golden Hawks one game short
- From the gas pump to grocery aisle and beyond, how Ukraine will impact Illinois and beyond
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.