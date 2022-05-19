TODAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 67. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SATURDAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 90%. SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., then showers likely between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

