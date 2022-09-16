TODAY: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. TONIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. SUNDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 81. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

