TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Areas of frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph. WEDNESDAY: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 37. THURSDAY: Patchy frost before 7 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Tags

Trending Video