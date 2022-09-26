TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Areas of frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph. WEDNESDAY: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 37. THURSDAY: Patchy frost before 7 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
- One dead in Clinton County crash
- AP Iowa High School Football Rankings Week 5
- Preston native makes his premiere on Season 43 of 'Survivor'
- Clinton man killed north of Fulton
- Clinton business celebrates expansion
- AP Illinois High School Football Rankings Week 5
- Camanche pulls off come from behind win to beat Anamosa on Homecoming night
- Northeast uses big fourth quarter to fuel Homecoming comeback win
- Grant points to new life at Ashford campus
- Teen accused in Clinton slaying will be tried in adult court
