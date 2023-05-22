TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 77. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 70. THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 45.
Weather
Taste Traveler
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Three arrested during attempted murder investigation
- Clinton County authorities release name of drowning victim
- Man charged with attempted murder in Eighth Avenue South shooting
- Northeast's Bird finds gold in 100 M Dash; Clinton's Angel takes 3rd in 100 M Dash
- Retrial date set in Vaughn case
- Random Tanner, Mamiltons take Tailgate N' Tallboys stage June 10
- MercyOne patients' private information may have been accessed in data breach
- THROWBACK THURSDAY: The history of Clinton's Strand and A-Muse-U theaters
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Railroad quiet zone along Riverview Drive goes into effect May 31
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.