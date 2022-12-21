TODAY: Snow. Widespread blowing snow after noon. Temperature falling to around 1 by 5 p,m. Wind chill values as low as -20. Blustery, with a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Widespread blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -9. Wind chill values as low as -35. Breezy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. FRIDAY: Widespread blowing snow. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 1. Windy. FRIDAY NIGHT: Widespread blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -6. Breezy. SATURDAY: Areas of blowing snow. Sunny and cold, with a high near 6. Breezy. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around -7.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Assenmacher's take on 'Survivor'? 'It's been a fun 15-minutes-of-fame experience'
- BUILDING A BUSINESS: The Rusty Barrel Lounge will open doors in downtown Clinton
- TAKING THE LEAD: Program develops emerging community leaders
- Doors' late delivery delays new CHS opening date
- 'Shop with a Cop' brings Christmas cheer to students
- Damhoff, Price combine for 44 points as the Steamers cruise past Morrison, 57-27
- Inmate from Clinton County dies at state facility
- Dave Curley takes helm at Agri-King
- Christmas lights brighten Gateway area
- TASTE TRAVELER: This hamburger cooking method improves taste
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.