TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. North wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind around 5 mph. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
SUNDAY: Rain likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain likely before 2 a.m., then rain and snow likely between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., then snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 60%

