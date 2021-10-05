TODAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph. THURSDAY: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%. THURSDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.