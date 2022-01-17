TODAY: Patchy fog between 9 and 11 a.m.. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 16. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around -5. THURSDAY: Sunny and cold, with a high near 6. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around -9.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- United Way brings new executive director on board
- ADM plans carbon capture pipeline from Clinton plant
- Two local residents win lottery jackpots
- Reynolds backs $2B tax cut with changes to income tax rates
- MercyOne cardiology providers moving to medical center location
- Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
- Awaiting Supreme Court decision, Iowa OSHA blocks vaccine mandate for businesses
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- MercyOne urging at-home testing resources to avoid busy care sites
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.