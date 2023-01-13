TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. MONDAY: Rain. High near 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%. MONDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Biotin and collagen shampoo seems to cure scalp psoriasis
- Honaker drops 30, Camanche still falls to Maquoketa in thriller, 80-75
- LIVING HER DREAM: Clinton bakery business rises into new location
- Police: Fatal shooting stemmed from money dispute
- CCDA spring 2023 grant applications available
- 2 charged with 1st-degree murder in Clinton shooting
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Storm pick up win over Irish, 59-33
- NHL Standings
- County's Compensation Board recommends raises for elected officials
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.