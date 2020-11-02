TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 66. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

