TODAY: A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. SATURDAY: A 30 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
- 2 charged with 1st-degree murder in Clinton shooting
- Police: Fatal shooting stemmed from money dispute
- Former downtown church undergoing transformation
- TASTE TRAVELER: El Toro continues Mexican food tradition
- Clinton's Nestle Purina announces $110M investment
- Fans give millions to Damar Hamlin's toy drive for kids
- Iowans have a new favorite liquor as sales again hit record
- Pedestrian killed in rural Fulton
- Erin George has been appointed to the Clinton County Board of Supervisors
- Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
