TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph. FRIDAY: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. SATURDAY: Showers likely after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Marlene Johnson, 67, of Fulton, IL died September 28, 2021. Funeral is a 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 2nd at Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Fulton, with a visitation starting at 12 noon. Make online condolences at www.bosmarenkes.com.
Donald Glenn Hesse, 91, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away quietly with family members by his side on September 24, 2021, at Maggie's House in DeWitt. Arrangements are pending in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. www.schultzfuneralhomes.com
Ordean "Bud" McDermott, 96 of Clinton, passed away, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rock River Hospice Home - Sterling, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Carl John Planthaber, Jr., 76, of Camanche, Iowa, died Sunday at his home. Services are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fifty years unforgiven
- Students vandalize Happy Joe's during Homecoming, owner says
- Richards pleads guilty to incest
- Clary sent back to prison in vehicular homicide case
- Kennedy pleads guilty to felony theft
- Clinton school district officials ask board to require masks for students, staff
- Clinton school board votes against mask mandate
- Deputy sustains non-fatal gunshot wound Monday
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Clinton native honored for 50-year railroad career
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.