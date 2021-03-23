TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. THURSDAY: A 30 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. THURSDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 4 and 5 a.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of snow before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain likely after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.