TODAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. West wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north in the evening. SATURDAY: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
