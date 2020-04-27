TODAY: Scattered showers before 2 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 3 p.m., then periods of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. TONIGHT: Periods of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 48. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. WEDNESDAY: Showers. High near 57. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

