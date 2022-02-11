TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -10. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Nancy Thurston, 80 of Clinton, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, February 8th surrounded by her family. Visitation Sunday, February 13th from 11 AM until 1:00 PM at Pape Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM.
Richard "Dick" Eversoll, 68, Clinton, died February 8th at Eagle Point Nursing Home. In following Dick's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. Services are being planned for a later date (May 17th) at the Pape Funeral Home.
Nancy Thurston, 80 of Clinton, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, February 9th, surrounded by family. Visitation Sunday, February 13th from 11 AM to 2 PM at Pape Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2 PM.
Most Popular
Articles
- Clinton animal hoarding cases lead to pet limit discussion
- HONOR ROLL: Northeast Middle/High School
- Damhoff impressing for ranked Steamers
- HONOR ROLL: Clinton High School
- Ruling on legal challenge to school mask mandates could come soon
- A PLACE OF HIS OWN: Ricky's Place opens doors at well-known corner
- Prep Report: Northeast, Camanche, DeWitt finish sweeps
- New bill would allow parents to watch kids’ classrooms
- HONOR ROLL: Clinton Middle School
- WRESTLING: DeWitt pushes 9 to districts, Camanche 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.