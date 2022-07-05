TODAY: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. THURSDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%. THURSDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.