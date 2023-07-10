TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. TONIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
