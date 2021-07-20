TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 91. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Tags

Trending Video