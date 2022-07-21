TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph. SATURDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 40%. SATURDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%. SUNDAY: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
