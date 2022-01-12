TODAY: A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 9 a.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. FRIDAY: A 50 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. FRIDAY NIGHT: Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 23. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Weather
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Donald "Flipper" Thayer, 68, of Sabula, died January 10, 2022 at MercyOne Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00pm Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna with visitation from 11:00am-2:00pm, prior to the service.
CALAMUS [mdash] Clara (Mrs. Robert) Wilhelm, 98, of Calamus, Iowa, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the service time of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in Calamus. Burial will foll…
Dean A. Bodnar, 83, of Clinton, passed away, Sunday, January 9, 2022 at CGH Medical Center - Sterling, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Most Popular
Articles
- United Way brings new executive director on board
- Reynolds backs $2B tax cut with changes to income tax rates
- Supervisors approve OSHA vaccination policy
- Camanche School Board delays OSHA vaccination rules vote
- State income tax reduction, U.S. 30 among local legislative issues
- Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum
- Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
- Supreme Court skeptical of Biden's workplace vaccine rule
- Camanche School Board tables OSHA Vote
- Clinton School Board OKs OSHA vaccination policy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.