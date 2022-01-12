TODAY: A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 9 a.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. FRIDAY: A 50 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. FRIDAY NIGHT: Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 23. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Tags

Trending Video