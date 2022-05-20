TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 64. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. MONDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. MONDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

