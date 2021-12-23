TODAY: Patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 51. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. CHRISTMAS DAY: A 30 percent chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. SUNDAY: A 40 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m., then a chance of rain between 11 p.m. and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tags

Trending Video