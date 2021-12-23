TODAY: Patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 51. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. CHRISTMAS DAY: A 30 percent chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. SUNDAY: A 40 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m., then a chance of rain between 11 p.m. and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Weather
Obituaries
Sharon K. Hundley, 76, of Camanche passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral Services are being planned with the assistance of the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes.
