TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -10. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. MONDAY: A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. MONDAY NIGHT: Rain and snow likely before 10 p.m., then snow. Low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Weather
Jeff Goodsman, age 74 of Clinton, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, IL. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
