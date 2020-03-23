TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Weather
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Patricia A. Shafer, 82, of Clinton, passed away, Thursday, March 19, 2020, at MercyOne. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Most Popular
Articles
- Coronavirus continues to invade Illinois and Iowa
- Clinton mayor issues closure list, event guidelines
- Whiteside County residents preparing for the worst amid COVID-19 case
- CGH Medical Center closes clinics temporarily
- COVID-19 closures: Clinton County schools depend on guidance from State
- Illinois restaurants brace for financial fallout from mandated closing
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Clinton County closing buildings to public in response to COVID-19 concerns
- Illinois residents out and about despite coronavirus
- Camanche's Delzell, Easton Valley's Cornilsen highlight local all-state honors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.