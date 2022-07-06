TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 82. SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 58.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.