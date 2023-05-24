TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 76. FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 49. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 80. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Weather
Articles
- Three arrested during attempted murder investigation
- School district mourns student's death
- Torres announces grand reopening of The Grove
- Man charged with attempted murder in Eighth Avenue South shooting
- Northeast's Bird finds gold in 100 M Dash; Clinton's Angel takes 3rd in 100 M Dash
- Ski Bellevue announces 2023 schedule
- THROWBACK THURSDAY: The history of Clinton's Strand and A-Muse-U theaters
- Random Tanner, Mamiltons take Tailgate N' Tallboys stage June 10
- CCDA floats donation to Clinton Area Showboat Theater
- Clinton County authorities release name of drowning victim
