TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 5 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 85. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

