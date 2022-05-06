TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Citizens First Bank announces leadership changes
- TASTE TRAVELER: Try a burger at Slop's
- Deaths
- Clinton man wins $10,000 lottery prize
- Fulton students race in Kindy 500
- 4th of July Festival features parade, fireworks, and maybe carnival
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Paying it forward: Birthday girl gifts local animal shelter with $450
- Top finishes highlight Storm Relays
- KICKSTART: Determination fuels kickstart of Unity girls soccer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.