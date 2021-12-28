TODAY: A 30 percent chance of snow after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 25. North wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 50 percent chance of snow before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. North wind 5 to 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 31. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of snow after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

