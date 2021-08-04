TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tags

Trending Video