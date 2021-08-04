TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Mary Shaw passed away August 2. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday August 6th at Law Jones FH in Savanna. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Rex H. Winget, 79, died on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, IA. The Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
