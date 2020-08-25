TODAY: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 101. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 94. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. FRIDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
