TODAY: Rain and thunderstorms likely before 10 a.m., then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 63. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. TONIGHT: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain. Low around 35. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80% FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

