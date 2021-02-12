TODAY: Snow, mainly before noon. High near 5. Wind chill values as low as -20. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around -11. Wind chill values as low as -30. North wind around 10 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 1. Wind chill values as low as -30. North wind 10 to 15 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -12. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 5. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -6.

