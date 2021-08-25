TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 100. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%. FRIDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 93. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Obituaries
Merle Lawrence, Sr. 59 of Clinton, passed away, Wednesday, August, 25th at his home. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 PM Sunday, August 29th at the Pape Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 5:00 PM.
Carolyn K. Wilslef, 79, of Miles, died August 23, 2021. Funeral service will be 2:00pm, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church, Preston with visitation from 12-2pm prior to service at church. Burial in Preston Cemetery.
Robert Nolan, 86, of Camanche passed away Tuesday. Graveside services will be 10:00 am Tuesday at Springdale Cemetery. Visitation is Monday evening, 4-7 pm at Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes, Camanche. Full obituary will be in Saturday's newspaper.
