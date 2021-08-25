TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 100. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%. FRIDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 93. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

