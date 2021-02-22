TODAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
