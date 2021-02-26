TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. SUNDAY: A 30 percent chance of rain before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 37. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

