TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%. THURSDAY: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
