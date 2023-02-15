THURSDAY: Snow, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all snow after 9 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 30. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 23. FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 13. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 39. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.