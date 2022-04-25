TODAY: Widespread frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. THURSDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.