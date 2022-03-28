TODAY: A 20 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Rain likely, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 p.m. Low around 41. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. WEDNESDAY: Rain before 7 a.m., then rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 62. Chance of precipitation is 90%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 70%. THURSDAY: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

