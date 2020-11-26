TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West wind around 5 mph. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 30. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

