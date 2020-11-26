TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West wind around 5 mph. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 30. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
STERLING, IL-Sylvia L. Turnbaugh, 91, died, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home, Sterling. Arrangements are pending at Schilling Funeral Home, Sterling, IL.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Clinton quarterback Johnny Sullivan leads Grand View to undefeated season
- Winston sentenced to up to 10 years in prison
- Patrons of Whiskey Barrel Saloon may have been exposed to COVID-19
- Developer proposes triplex cottages for former spiritualist camp
- Camanche High School releases first-quarter honor roll
- Clinton's ADM, biotech startup in Japan join forces
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Weather service issues snow warning for tonight
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Iowa's COVID-19 surge hits record numbers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.