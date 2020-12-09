TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 51. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. FRIDAY: Rain likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%. FRIDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain before 9 p.m., then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. SATURDAY: Snow likely before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 70%. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- What’s the optimal blood pressure level?
- Police: Suspect sought in fatal shooting
- A league of our own: L-Kings GM gives glimpse of club's future if MLB cuts ties
- City, L-Kings in dispute over stadium fixes, contract's future
- Put a ring on it
- Taylor, former Clinton tourism official, died Thursday
- Clinton schools return to classrooms with new mask rules
- Camanche council concerned with residents parking in grass yards
- Sagers granted suspended sentences for felony theft, burglary cases
- Remembering the forgotten: 12-year-old's gift becomes yearly tradition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.