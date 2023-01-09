TODAY: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tags

Trending Video