TODAY: Patchy frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 68. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 71. SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 47.
- One dead in Clinton County crash
- Preston native makes his premiere on Season 43 of 'Survivor'
- AP Iowa High School Football Rankings Week 5
- Clinton man killed north of Fulton
- Clinton business celebrates expansion
- Clinton commits $500,000 to Ashford plan
- Day-off incentive created at Clinton Middle School
- Camanche pulls off come from behind win to beat Anamosa on Homecoming night
- AP Illinois High School Football Rankings Week 5
- Northeast uses big fourth quarter to fuel Homecoming comeback win
