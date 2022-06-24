TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 88. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. TONIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 78. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 57.

Tags

Trending Video